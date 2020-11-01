1,019 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth $754,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cognex by 80.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 93,509 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 27.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $698,400.00. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,007,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 379,522 shares of company stock valued at $25,853,379 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Stephens began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

