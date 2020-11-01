11,353 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,505,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,447,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,057,000 after buying an additional 75,899 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. 531,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,433. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

