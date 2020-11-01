1,416 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $394,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $847,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $46.50 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $54.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.