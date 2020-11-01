1,619 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.3% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 62,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 684,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 96,773 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2,967.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

