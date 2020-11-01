1,671 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $375,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,746,000 after buying an additional 109,299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period.

AJRD opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

