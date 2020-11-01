$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will report $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.08.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in American Tower by 6.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 358,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in American Tower by 14.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 43,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $229.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

