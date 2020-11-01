2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWOU. ValuEngine cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.27.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,265,000 after buying an additional 3,614,768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in 2U by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in 2U by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in 2U by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in 2U by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

