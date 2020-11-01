2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 692.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 2U by 14.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

