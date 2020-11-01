$317.00 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post $317.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.70 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $129,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,584.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 461,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

