392 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $182.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.