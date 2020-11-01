49,893 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Apple by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,293,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,423,668,000 after buying an additional 8,797,638 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Apple by 282.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,083,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 283.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $784,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Apple by 106.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,053 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

