$909.02 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report $909.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $868.70 million to $949.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $938.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,601. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DECK traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, hitting $253.37. 645,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,055. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $267.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.52.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.