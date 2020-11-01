Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.54. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 803.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

