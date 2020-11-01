Acumen Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Acumen Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Bloom Burton restated an accumulate rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

VMD stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit