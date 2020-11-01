Acumen Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD)

Acumen Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Bloom Burton restated an accumulate rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

VMD stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

