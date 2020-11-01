ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $615,646.23 and approximately $8,658.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00018163 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,481,589 coins and its circulating supply is 85,339,579 coins.

ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

