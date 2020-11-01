Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

