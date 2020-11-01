Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.1% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 113,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.2% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 40,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 29.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 227,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,732. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.