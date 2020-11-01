Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after buying an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 111.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,180,000 after buying an additional 1,427,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after buying an additional 1,288,384 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

