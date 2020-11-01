Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stake Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

