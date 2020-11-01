Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALXN. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Bond

Analyst Recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit