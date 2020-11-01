Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALXN. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.