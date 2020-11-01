All Sports 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $81,826.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, All Sports has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $81,826.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $32.15, $33.94 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00030161 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.15 or 0.03847843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00026486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00211690 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $20.33, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $50.98, $51.55, $24.43, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

