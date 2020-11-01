Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alliant Energy has plans to invest substantially over the next four years to strengthen its infrastructure. The company will retire coal fired generation unit and add more clean sources in its portfolio to efficiently meet the demand of the customer base. Stable return from its regulated assets provides earnings visibility and assists the company to distribute dividend. Its strong liquidity will enable it to meet near-term debt obligation. Shares of Alliant Energy have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, dependence on third party electric transmission systems remains headwind for Alliant Energy. The company’s commercial and industrial sales were hampered by the COVID-19 outbreak. The company is also subject to stringent regulations and fulfilling the new conditions could further increase operating expenses.”

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.