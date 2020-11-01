Alphacat Hits Market Cap of $841,157.07 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $841,157.07 and $108,963.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, Alphacat has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00204576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.01201413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

