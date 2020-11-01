Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

