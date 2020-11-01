Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $84,068,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 68.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 6,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,168.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,890.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

