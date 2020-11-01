American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.46. 834,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

