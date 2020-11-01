American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOUT. Wedbush began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

