Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,168.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,890.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $964,628.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.