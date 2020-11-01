Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,168.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,890.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $964,628.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

