Analysts Anticipate Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $979.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to announce sales of $979.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $910.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 144.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apache by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,392 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Apache by 371.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after buying an additional 1,330,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Apache in the second quarter worth $10,864,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. 11,479,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,038,486. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apache (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.