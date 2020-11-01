Analysts Expect MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MobileIron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). MobileIron posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MobileIron will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MobileIron.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%.

MOBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of MobileIron stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.04. 2,307,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,924. MobileIron has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.31.

In other MobileIron news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,336,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 48.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MobileIron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MobileIron by 565.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,516,265 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

