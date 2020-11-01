Analysts Expect MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) will report $50.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MobileIron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.60 million and the highest is $51.30 million. MobileIron posted sales of $54.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MobileIron will report full year sales of $208.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $208.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $214.97 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $216.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MobileIron.

Get MobileIron alerts:

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 17.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOBL shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

In other news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of MobileIron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in MobileIron during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MobileIron during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MobileIron during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MobileIron during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MobileIron by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,307,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,924. MobileIron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.83 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.31.

About MobileIron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MobileIron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MobileIron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileIron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.