Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOTS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.47.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.74. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit