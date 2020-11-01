Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOTS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.47.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.74. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

