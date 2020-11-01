Analyzing MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (NASDAQ:BRRE)

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

MMA Capital has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MMA Capital and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital 175.49% 28.65% 15.92% Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MMA Capital and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital $58.17 million 2.46 $100.98 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 2.09 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MMA Capital and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MMA Capital beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

