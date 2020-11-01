Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of ANDA opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.68 million, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.60.
Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Andina Acquisition Corp. III
Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.
