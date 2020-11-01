Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ANDA opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.68 million, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 4,579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 999,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 978,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 801,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 580,917 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 594,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

