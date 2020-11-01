Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 298.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,173 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 9.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Apple by 424.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,858,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $331,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,900 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 97,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 72,191 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Apple by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 163,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 120,453 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in Apple by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 318,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,742,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,887.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

