Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bremer Bank National Association’s 3rd Largest Position

Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,453 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 251.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,293,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,423,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,638 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Apple by 282.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,083,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 283.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $784,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Apple by 106.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Apple stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

