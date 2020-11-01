Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 299.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,696 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,332,235,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,819,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 295,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

