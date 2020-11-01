Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

APTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $398.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 258,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 98,125 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 144,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,062,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

