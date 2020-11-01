Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $75.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $88.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AWI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.68.

NYSE:AWI opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -38.15, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

