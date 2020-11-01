Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.57-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45-8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.57-2.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.30.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

