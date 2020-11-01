ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Increases Dividend to $1.41 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.4095 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27.

ASML has raised its dividend by 190.7% over the last three years. ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ASML to earn $11.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $361.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.27. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $409.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

