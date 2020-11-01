ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Increases Dividend to $1.41 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.4095 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27.
ASML has raised its dividend by 190.7% over the last three years. ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ASML to earn $11.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.
NASDAQ:ASML opened at $361.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.27. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $409.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.