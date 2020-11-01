Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $8.40.

ARGGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

