AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $50.16. 4,764,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.