Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

ACBI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $299.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.73%. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 233,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

