Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,168.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,890.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.