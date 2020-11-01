Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.51 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $89.51 million and approximately $17.27 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00026418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00204576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.01201413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

