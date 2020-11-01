Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Raised to $35.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 33,064 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,272.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,178.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 117.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 294,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

