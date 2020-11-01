Baader Bank Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.69 ($66.69).

ETR:BAS opened at €47.07 ($55.38) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.20. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.09.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

