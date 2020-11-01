Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDP. TD Securities upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) upgraded Ballard Power Systems to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 774,921 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 675,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 98,049 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 123,132 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.