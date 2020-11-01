Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 3,459.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.36. 820,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,406. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.88. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

